Boys & Girls Club helping distribute food in Brookings & Moody Counties

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — During a time when many people are experiencing financial hardships, making sure there is food on the table can be a challenge.

Families in need got some much appreciated help. The Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Plains is helping people with a food giveaway.

The response has been overwhelming and cars waiting to receive food were lined for nearly five blocks on Monday afternoon.

“It just feels awesome to be able to give back to the community,” CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Plains said. “As you can see with all the vehicles, there’s definitely so many people that can use this food so we’re happy to help out in any way that we can.”

Cash-Wa Distributing reached out to The Boys and Girls Club about a month ago to provide the food truck for Brookings and Moody Counties.

“There’s a great program through the CARES Act that lets distributors give food to non-profits,” chief development officer of the Boys and Girls Club, Nicole Biever, said. “It’s a really great opportunity to help our farmers out because we know during COVID, their distribution has been impacted, and so we want to make sure instead of those foods going to waste, that we’re able to get them to those people in need.”

Anybody can receive food, no questions asked. Monday, they handed out 480 boxes – three for each family.

“We really encourage everyone to come here and have a chance to get some really nutritious food,” Biever said. “We have meat. We have dairy. We have produce. And it’s a good chance for people who might be having a little bit of trouble getting what they need right now.”

Juliette Lucero received food last week, and wanted to repay them by volunteering.

“Right now is a hard time,” she said. “I’m currently unemployed and I’m looking for a job part-time, I just had a triple bypass, so it’s kind of hard to volunteer but I’m trying today. It’s just really nice to see people helping other people, you know.”

The Brookings Salvation Army, United Way and some others also helped out with distribution.

The food truck will be back every Monday until August 24th in both Flandreau and Brookings.