HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — We live in a fast-paced world with high-speed internet, smartphones and other electronic devices — some people might call them distractions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But maybe, just maybe… as you’re about to see, every now and then, we should slow down and enjoy life’s little moments that take us back to a simpler time.

From the very start, their wheels were spinning, excited just knowing how they were going to spend their summer.

“So mostly we get up, eat breakfast, we go down to the pond for three to four hours,” Weston said.

Three to four hours….every morning…that’s how these four boys, on bikes with fishing poles in hand, are spending their time.

The pond. It’s not very big, but it’s got fish and it’s got a certain kind of lure.

“We’re only trying to catch big fish,” said.

To catch the big ones, they’re going to need some help.

So they asked a Game, Fish, and Parks officer, who stopped by to watch, for some advice.

“What is the best lure to catch a big fish? Do you have something that looks like a fish, yes, I’d try that and then a worm…okay,”

Things just got more exciting.

“I’ve got tips…I’ll get him off.”

These kids are giving all of us a small taste…

“Um, it’s super fun because you never know when something big is going to bite,”

…of what it was like when we were kids.

Even our photographer posted this picture of the boys on Facebook, stealing the last line from the movie ‘Stand By Me.’ “I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was 12.”

“When I saw the picture of the four young boys fishing down in Harrisburg, it brought back memories of four young boys in the 70’s riding their bikes down to the Falls fishing for carp,” owner of Northview Bait and Tackle Matt Stabb said.

Matt Staab was one of those kids. He now owns his own bait and tackle shop.

“It’s great to see young people like that without a phone in their hand. But they are more worried about catching a seven-inch bluegill, then they are playing some game on their phone,” Staab said.

That’s why Staab doesn’t mind giving the boys some free bait.

“Just be a kid and those four youngsters in Harrisburg, they know what it’s like to be a kid,” Staab said.

Boys, bikes, and bait….sometimes that’s all you need to reel in some fun and make memories for a lifetime. Now that’s a keeper.