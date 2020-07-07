Boys and Girls Clubs of Sioux Empire excited for $1.1 million grant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A $1.1 million grant will help enhance summer and afterschool programs for middle schoolers. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire found out it had been awarded the federal money, which funnels through the state, about two weeks ago.

“We have had a 21st Century grant before. It was a number of years ago, but we haven’t had one in the last two years and so this was pretty exciting. I think one of the things that was most exciting for me about this grant is that it encompasses several non-profit agencies, other city entities, so it’s exciting to have a grant where we can collaborate with other programs,” CEO Rebecca Wimmer said.

Hear from one of the non-profits about how it will help kids, coming up tonight on KELOLAND News.