Man starts girlfriend’s car and house on fire, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators believe a molotov cocktail was used to start a house fire in the northeast part of the city Monday morning.

Seven people, including a 1-month old, were inside the house when the fire was started, police said. Officials say everyone was able to get out safely.

At police briefing on Tuesday, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said firefighters responded to a car fire just before 3 a.m. Monday. Around 7 a.m., fire crews were called back to the location for a house fire.

After further investigation, police discovered the fires were started by the boyfriend of the car owner. Police arrested 21-year-old Ahmed Amir Mohamed on 1st degree arson charges later Monday. He is in jail on a $100,000 cash bond. According to court documents, Mohamed admitted to the 911 dispatcher that he started his girlfriend’s house on fire.

Clemens says investigators found a container of gasoline near the home.