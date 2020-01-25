Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony celebrates his 6th birthday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America last April, celebrated turning 6-years-old Friday.

According to a recent update from the GoFundMe page set up for Landen’s family, Noah Hanneman wrote, “Our precious baby boy is alive and well!”

“We could not feel more gratitude for all the prayers, financial support, cards, gifts, meals, the life-saving help from all the first responders, and the exceptional medical care given to us with such incredible compassion,” Hanneman said.

Landen’s GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses has surpassed $1 million.