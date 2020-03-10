Boy scout collecting hygiene products for Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Always grabbing at the opportunity to help others, Ethan Gullickson knows what it means to be a Boy Scout.

“What it means is, like, that scout is going to use leadership to complete that task,” Gullickson said.

He also knows that those who struggle with their living situation, similar opportunities lie just out of reach.

“Sometimes they may not have the same privileges that maybe everyone else does,” Gullickson said.

For his Eagle Scout project, he’s lending a hand to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality house; He has started a travel hygiene product drive.

“We need everything that any folks would have in their own home,” Executive Director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Madeline Shields said.

Shields says they are currently serving about 90 to 100 men, 20 to 30 women, and seven families, so those products don’t last long.

“Our guests, they’re just like everyone else, they want the best for themselves and their children,” Shields said.

They’re in need of major items like toothbrushes, tooth paste, deodorant, and shampoo. Gullickson plans to assemble the products into kits so everyone has an equal chance at getting what they need.

“The goal I had for creating how many hygiene kits was like 300,” Gullickson said.

So far, he has reached the half way point of his goal. With each little kit, he’s creating an even bigger reach.

“A lot of times, when we give out a hygiene bag that has a brand-new toothbrush and a full tube of toothpaste, that is a blessing to many folks in our community,” Shields said.

After he completes the project, Gullickson will earn the rank of Eagle Scout. The product drive runs until March 20th. You can find other ways to help the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House at their website.