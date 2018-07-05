Boy's Drowning Death "A Really Tragic Event"

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - It's something that could happen at any pool that kids can access. On Tuesday afternoon, an 8-year old boy climbed into a swimming pool and never climbed out.

He went swimming outside an apartment complex on North Cleveland Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police say surveillance video shows exactly what happened on the other side of the fence around the pool.

"He was using a life ring on the side of the pool and somehow he got separated from that life ring. He wasn't able to swim and then he went under water," Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say the child was underwater for a while. A group of kids eventually found him, but they couldn't swim either, so they found an adult to help. They called 911 but rescue workers couldn't save him.



"He was the only one in the pool there were no suspicious circumstances; just a really tragic event," Clemens said.

The little boy did not live at the apartments where it happened. Police have not released his identity.