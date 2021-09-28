Boy killed in rollover crash near Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A nine-year-old boy died in a one-vehicle crash in western South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety reports the crash happened two miles north of Deadwood on U.S. Highway 85 on Thursday, September 23.

It was around 4:45 p.m. when officials say a 2006 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup was southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it left the roadway, went into the ditch and rolled. Kelton Pullen, 9, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was thrown from the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old man who was driving has life-threatening injuries; he was taken to a Rapid City hospital.

Neither person was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Investigators say information released so far is only preliminary.