Boy killed in personal watercraft collision on Iowa lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has died in a personal watercraft collision on Clear Lake in north-central Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the collision of the two recreational watercraft happened around noon Tuesday. Officials did not give details on how the crash occurred, but say the teen killed was operating one of the watercraft involved.

His name has not yet been released. Investigators say a 12-year-old child operating the second watercraft sustained minor injuries, and a passenger on the second watercraft was not injured.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.