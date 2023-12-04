SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been three weeks since a 12-year-old Brandon boy found out he was dying of cancer and invited us to follow along on his end-of-life journey.

“And then immediately I was like ok, I think it’s time for me to rest and then the next days the doctors came and said there’s nothing they can do,” Spencer Thorsland said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Along with the lows… Spencer and his family have experienced some incredible highs…

“Palm Trees and green grass. I love it and all the Disney experiences were so cool,” Spencer said.

And tonight that journey continues.

Spencer’s family members are doing everything they can to help him enjoy each day the best he can.

Together they’ve experienced a special Thanksgiving dinner and a whirlwind trip to Florida and that’s not all.

This past weekend Spencer got another surprise.

With his Mandalorian helmet and lightsaber, Spencer Thorsland is turning into a real superhero.

People, he doesn’t even know, marvel at his bravery.

“From all over the country, we get messages or little packages from Oklahoma the other day, you know, I saw your son’s story or following his story, it’s just so touching,” Laurie Huml said.

There’s one person in particular who has been following Spencer’s journey, only she’s following it from a whole different perspective.

“This is Nicole Garrett and she was his nurse at Mayo in the OR, so they met during one of his procedures and just became like besties,” Laurie said.

Garrett drove here from Rochester, Minnesota yesterday through snow and fog just to spend some time with her bestie.

“Yes, I wouldn’t miss it,” Garrett said.

Garrett says it’s kind of hard to describe, but she’s not totally sure why the two became such good friends.

“He’s just so caring, just how he is, the way he talks and how he’s dealing with everything, he made me a better person,” Nicole said.

Spencer has good days and bad days and this was one of the bad ones.

He was pretty tired and didn’t feel up to an interview, but seeing his bestie made him smile.

His mom says Spencer has changed her outlook on life.

“I look at my day and think that wasn’t that bad, I can get through this,” Laurie said.

Garrett believes she and Spencer were brought together by fate.

“I really think we were, yeah, I think we were,” Nicole said.

And for Spencer, that’s pretty good medicine to hold onto.

“You know people are good, they have good hearts, people still do good things and want to be there for one another and support one another,” Laurie said.

Spencer has another special visitor today… and it’s someone you might be familiar with. We’ll bring you that story Tuesday.