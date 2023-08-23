LUDLOW, S.D. (KELO) — A boy and his dad were hurt after their 4-wheeler was ran off the road Tuesday morning in Harding County.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office says it happened on Picnic Springs Road northwest of Ludlow, SD. Both the dad and boy were hurt when the 4-wheeler overturned.

The one-and-a-half-year-old had to get 21 staples in his head. The dad said he could see a white pickup on his side of the road before he went into the ditch.

The person driving the pickup didn’t stop to help. Authorities say the family has offered a $5,000 reward for information.