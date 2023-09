ZIEBACH COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A boy was arrested this week on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe for allegedly making terroristic threats.

Tribal law enforcement says they received reports on Monday about a boy making threats to shoot students at their homes as well as planning a shooting at the school.

Officers were able to locate the boy and arrest him.

The Ziebach County Sheriff’s office also helped in the investigation.