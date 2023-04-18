SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 9-year-old child was bitten by a dog while riding his bike.

The boy met a woman on the sidewalk near S. Wilson Avenue and W. Luke Drive as she was walking three dogs on leashes Monday evening. One dog was a small, long-haired, white and black mixed breed with a short tail. The other two dogs were medium-sized mixed breeds with gold hair. As the boy and woman passed on the sidewalk, the smallest dog bit the child in his upper leg.

The woman has blonde hair and was wearing a gray t-shirt. She didn’t share any contact information.

In the second incident, a man was walking behind Harvey Dunn Elementary School on Monday when he met two loose dogs with leashes on.

One dog was medium-sized with a brown shaggy coat and the other was larger with a black and white shaggy coat. The larger dog jumped on the man and bit him in the leg.

Two younger girls grabbed the dogs but didn’t share any information. Both girls had very light brown hair. One girl was wearing a Harvey Dunne Elementary School t-shirt and the second girl was wearing a gray Lincoln High School sweatshirt.

If you have any information on either of these dog incidents please call Animal Control at 605-367-7000 as vaccination verification needs to be completed.