Boxing class designed to help those with Parkinson’s Disease

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Parkinson’s Disease can leave people dealing with body tremors, stiffness, slow movement, and impaired balance.

Exercise can be beneficial to people with Parkinson’s Disease. Rock Steady Boxing is an exercise class at The Inn on Westport designed for people to fight the disease.

“When we are doing the speed bag, we are working on our posture, strengthening those back and shoulder muscles, when we are hitting the heavy bag we’re really getting our intensity up and also working on our footwork when we are doing those combinations and moving around this heavy bag,” Rock Steady Boxing program director and head coach, Lisa Howard said.

Ray Townsend was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015. Molly Liberko was diagnosed about nine years ago. They both have been in the class for about four years.

“The camaraderie we developed with the other boxers, it all gelled together in the variety that our coach puts together for the routines, it made it so instead of being a chore, it was something I looked forward to and so it’s been much more effective,” boxer, Ray Townsend said.

“Having a class and having the competition and having the camaraderie really makes a difference, but with Parkinson’s we tend to get stiff, so the stretching and the strength exercises are important, and balance,” boxer, Molly Liberko said.

Howard says the pandemic has forced them to make adjustments to the classes. While some are in-person for residents at The Inn on Westport, virtual classes are now an option for other boxers.

“For my at home boxers, we started doing our zoom classes, so I have about 22 boxers and we have three different classes and they each meet twice a week so it’s been wonderful to be back together,” Howard said.

Classes that are helping boxers live with this disease.

“Lisa works really hard to try to challenge us and I think it’s important that we continue with our exercises,” Liberko said.

If you’d like to get involved in the Rock Steady Boxing classes at The Inn on Westport, you can find information here.