HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have responded to a crash on Interstate 90 near Humboldt.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are on scene at I-90 Mile Marker 381, east of the Humboldt exit for a westbound box truck that has crashed into a bridge overpass.

The sheriff’s office says extrication has started.

