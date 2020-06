BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire overnight.

Crews received a report of smoke in the 100 block of West Gate Road just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Firefighters found fire and heavy smoke coming from a building when they arrived on scene. They were able to put out the fire and hold it to a single alarm.

The building received extensive damage. No one was hurt.