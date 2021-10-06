Box Elder population growth brings more businesses and facilities to town

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — With the influx of people moving to the city of Box Elder, more businesses and facilities are also coming to town. One of those will be a Monument Health Urgent Care.

Box Elder is South Dakota’s 12th largest city, but with the B-21 Raider coming to Ellsworth Airforce Base, that could change.

“People are coming out here, they want to live out here. People that are retiring from the military are living out here. And of course in the next few years with the announcement of the B-21 Bomber we’re going to have lots of people coming in. So within the next 5 to 10 years we’ll probably double in population,” Mayor Larson said.

To get ready for that growth, Mayor Larry Larson says more infrastructure is needed.

This large amount of land behind me here on Liberty Boulevard in Box Elder is where the new Monument Health Urgent Care will be. Along with many other businesses in the next few years.

“If you’re sick, you want to get into the doctor. I know that everybody is going to be excited, I know it will be busy as can be because people will want to use it when it’s right here in town,” Mayor Larson said.

“We now know that that growth is something that we have to match and the addition of an urgent care in Box Elder is going to be a strong asset for Monument Health in that community,” Mark Schulte, VP of Operations, said.

In the 2020 Census, Box Elder’s population was nearly 11,800, up about 50 percent from the 2010 Census.

“It’s exciting times out there and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of those times,” Schulte said.

The Monument Health Urgent Care in Box Elder is planning to start construction next year and open in 2023.