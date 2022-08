SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Box Elder man is headed to federal prison after being convicted on child pornography charges.



31-year-old John Klingman was sentenced to three years behind bars followed by five years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says several Cybertips lead to law enforcement searching Klingman’s home and seizing several devices.

Searches and images of child and teen pornography were found.