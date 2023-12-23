RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A jury has convicted a 42-year-old Box Elder man of several charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota.

Vincent Alberto Barrios was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor using the internet, attempted

enticement of a minor using the internet, receipt of child pornography and attempted receipt of

child pornography.

Barrios was exchanging multiple chats and sexually explicit text messages to a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover agent. Barrios coordinated a time and place during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally where he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts.

When Barrios went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was met by law enforcement and arrested.

During this time, Barrios also thought he was chatting with two other 14-year-old girls, who were also actually undercover agents. Upon reviewing his phone, law enforcement found a text conversation with a local 14-year-old female. Child pornography was also found on his phone.

The sexual exploitation charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years up to 30 years in custody; the enticement charges carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in prison; and the receipt of child pornography charges carry a mandatory minimum of five years up to 20 years in custody. Each conviction carries the possible maximum of a $250,000 fine, a term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Barrios was arrested as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2023 Rally, targeting internet predators. A sentencing date has not been set.