SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buddy King, 51, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 16 on South Dakota Highway 34 in Whitewood, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.

King, of Box Elder, was flown from the crash scene to a Rapid City hospital where he died on Nov. 18, the DPS said.

King was eastbound in a 2005 Dodge Durango on Highway 34, when his vehicle left the roadway to the south, crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a 2015 Ford pickup, the DPS said.

King was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the vehicle, the DPS said.

The four occupants of the Ford pickup were not injured, the DPS said.