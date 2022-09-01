PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault.

On scene, the Box Elder Police Department located a deceased woman.

Following an investigation, Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder was arrested for the crime of 1st degree murder.

Prince is currently being held at the Pennington County jail without bond pending his initial court appearance.