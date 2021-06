Courtesy of the Box Elder Police Department and the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in western KELOLAND say 99 plus degree temperatures made containing a house fire difficult on Wednesday.

The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire and visible smoke in the 300 block of Meadow Road just before 4 p.m.

Crews first on scene found fire burning in the home. Firefighters were able to keep the fire to the home where it started. No one was hurt. The American Red Cross is helping the residents of the home.