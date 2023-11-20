SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 20. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A man who brutally beat a Box Elder woman last year will spend 40 years behind bars.

Charges are pending against two people as Brookings Police investigate an animal complaint.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd, whose killing reignited the Black Lives Matter movement and sparked worldwide protests in summer 2020.

While coverage hasn’t been widespread, we’ve had to deal with some passing showers over the course of the day. It hasn’t amounted to much in many areas, but it’s been a welcome sight all the same considering how dry this month has been overall.

A nearly 20-year-member of the Great Plains Zoo animals died, zoo officials said Monday in a social media post.

With the continuing drought in the state, Iowa State University is looking at the prospects for a new crop to grow.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.