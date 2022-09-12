BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Box Elder is going through some major changes as it prepares for a new addition to Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Project after project, the Ellsworth Air Force Base and Box Elder are growing to meet the City’s needs.

“So all of those new things that generate sales tax will provide Box Elder with revenue so that it can continue to provide services to the citizens and for the Ellsworth Development Authority those services are amenities that the airmen and air force also wants,” Scott Landguth, Exec. Dir. of Ellsworth Development Authority, said.

Since 2020, Dream Design International has been working on the Liberty Plaza Project. To aid a growing population, the Plaza will have housing, health care, businesses and more.

“It’s addressing all the needs that we intended to have to help the base and help the community of Box Elder and surrounding areas, which is really awesome,” Hani Shafai, President of Dream Design, said.

The Liberty Center right behind me is scheduled to be finished with construction at the end of next month or early November.

The B-21 Raider, which is expected to bring in thousands of people to the area, is expected to arrive in 2025.

“But the construction on the base has already started. When it is all said and done 10 years down the road, that will result in an increase of about 16-hundred jobs on the base and roughly 4 thousand people added to the population,” Landguth said.

Since the beginning of the Liberty Plaza construction, building costs have increased by 35 percent. The entire project now costs around $13 million.