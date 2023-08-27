BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Minnehaha County authorities have arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home north of Brandon, after allegedly pointing a bow-and-arrow at vehicles driving by.

Deputies responded to the area Saturday afternoon for a report of a domestic assault involving a firearm.

During the standoff, the suspect allegedly shot arrows and threw liquids at the SWAT vehicle that responded.

Authorities arrested 53-year-old Chad Alan Achterberg on several charges including aggravated assault domestic, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say Achterberg was alone at the time of the standoff.