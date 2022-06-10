SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With warmer weather in the forecast this weekend, more people might be heading outside. And if you’re looking to support local businesses, you can do so at the Downtown Sioux Falls Brunch Boutique Crawl.

Boutiques are getting ready to welcome people to Downtown Sioux Falls for a day of brunch and shopping.

“Each customer can come in to any of the participating boutiques, get a bingo card. Each boutique that they go to, they’ll sign it off and they can enjoy mimosas, beverages,” Sarah Hailu at TH Grey said.

This will be the first crawl the Downtown Sioux Falls boutiques have hosted on a Saturday, hoping to inspire more people to shop small.

“It’s definitely a chance to get the rest of Sioux Falls and surrounding communities to come down and visit us and find out what we’re all about,” Kelly Grovijahn, co-owner of MK Threads, said.

“I want people to come in feeling inspired and leave feeling confident and, you never really know what someone’s going through so it could be a pick-me-up for someone and that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Hailu said.

Ten boutiques are participating in the crawl, giving shoppers many options.

“We really do believe in community over competition,” Grovijahn said. “There’s a lot of different clothing styles for all the boutiques so we definitely work well together. And we just love promoting our downtown area and it’s even better when we can all come together and do that as a group.”

At the end of the crawl, shoppers can hand in their completed bingo cards for a chance to win up to five hundred dollars. Shoppers can browse the stores between 10 and 2 Saturday.