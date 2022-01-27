SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A unique event this weekend is encouraging people to shop local. It’s called the Sioux Falls Boutique Crawl.

The idea for a boutique crawl came from The Mason Jar Boutique.

Content specialist and event planner, Madison Rimmer, thought it would be a good way to get people to support businesses in the community.

“We value community over competition and we think it’s really important to support each other and just kind of give everyone the opportunity to have a fun weekend,” content specialist and event planner, The Mason Jar Boutique, Madison Rimmer said. “Each store is going to be having a sip and shop so there’s going to be cocktails and beverages available at each location.”

There are 13 businesses participating in this weekend’s event, including Love Marlow.

“We said yes to participating and we are really excited, we are an exclusive plus size boutique and we are really excited to be able to provide an all inclusive boutique crawl,” co-owner, Love Marlow, Leslie Malmgrem said.

So how does it work?

When you start you will be given this punch card and be able to get stamps at each location you go to.

At your last stop, you’ll turn in your punch card at checkout.

“Be entered into our grand prize drawing, we have $800 worth of prizes and we are also giving away a Louis Vuitton purse,” Rimmer said.

A fun way to support locals.

“We hope everybody has a great turnout and we know how amazing the Sioux Falls community is and we know they turn out for fun events so we are excited,” Malmgrem said.

Each store will have its own discounts or sales going on. For a full list of participating stores, click here.