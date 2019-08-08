‘Botched drug deal’ led to fatal stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A drug deal turned deadly on Wednesday in eastern Sioux Falls.

Lt. Michael Colwill with the Sioux Falls Police Department said four people have been arrested in connection with a “botched drug deal” and stabbing near 18th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Christopher Wood, 25, was arrested and charged with murder. Police arrested him around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a short foot pursuit. Wood was also wanted for outstanding warrants.

Also arrested for different roles in the drug deal were Shereena Jones, Garry Bordeaux and Joseph Andrews. Police expect more charges once every detail and role of the incident is figured out.

The investigation began after a hospital contacted authorities about a man with a stab wound early Wednesday morning. Zachary Barta, 25, of Vermillion, died from the stabbing.

Multiple agencies helped in the investigation.

