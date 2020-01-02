Boss’ Pizzeria and Sports Bar upgrading space at Ramada Hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Boss’ Pizza is expanding in Sioux Falls into the Ramada Hotel near the airport and Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The restaurant took over for Castaway’s in December.

Eight-year-old Cole Foreman and his family are visiting Sioux Falls from Rapid City. They’re staying at the Ramada and have high praise for the waterpark.

“Definitely the slide. I liked the slide a lot,” Foreman said.

We caught up with the Foremans during their second meal at Boss’ Pizzeria and Sports Bar near the waterpark and lobby. On top of breakfast Thursday, they had several pizzas last night.

“It was really good. I ate five pieces,” Foreman said.

“We’re not where we want to be yet but I think if you come in, you’ll see a big change,” Co-Owner Jeremy Seefeldt said.

Seefeldt says there are new tables and the number of TVs has quadrupled with more to come. Boss’ is also bringing back a lunch buffet that will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Obviously the waterpark is a huge thing here and we’re adjacent to the Sheraton and the Denny Sanford, also the Canaries stadium. The location is great and then the facilities of the hotel are great,” Seefeldt said.

In hopes of boosting business for Boss’ Pizzeria and Sports Bar, the daily rates here for the waterpark at the Ramada were reduced to $9.99 per day. You don’t even have to stay at the hotel. Those rates are good Sunday-Thursday.

“You can bring your kids out here for the price of a wristband and then you can sit down, as a parent, and have some pizza or a drink. We’ve got 1919 Root Beer on tap, a slushy machine. There’s a lot of things that you can do while your kids are having fun too. I think that’s probably the thing that sets it apart,” Seefeldt said.

Seefeldt says Boss’ Pizza now has locations in Sioux Falls, Keystone, Rapid City, Grand Forks, North Dakota and Lincoln, Nebraska. The hotel pizzeria and sports bar is open from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m.