Boss’ Pizzeria and Sports Bar taking over old Castaway’s location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Ramada Hotel and Suites near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has a new restaurant and sports bar.

Boss’ Pizzeria and Sports Bar took over this space in December. One of the co-owners is also the owner of all the Boss’ Pizzas in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Seefeldt says work is being done to update the restaurant. They’ve already quadrupled the number of TVs.

“We’ve expanded. I think the Castaway’s that was in here had four TVs and we’ve expanded it to like 17 TVs right now and we actually plan to put a few more in. We also plan to put a sports ticker in that kind of goes around and shows scores,” Seefeldt said.

The hotel’s waterpark is also offering day passes to locals for $9.99 from Sunday through Thursday.