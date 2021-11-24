Boss’ Pizza handing out meals on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You don’t usually think of Thanksgiving and pizza. But once again the owners of Boss’ Pizza on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls are preparing to share with others.

They will be handing out about a thousand meals tomorrow.

Instead of a buffet, they will be providing meals through their drive-up starting at 10:30. Owner Heidi Seefeldt says she and her husband get their family members together and serve others.

“We cook up some chicken and mashed potatoes and gravy and corn and pie the pie comes from Costco and we serve the community whoever wants to come it’s a free meal,” Heidi Seefeldt with Boss’ Pizza said.

Seefeldt says they’ve been doing this as a family for 12 years. The meals are available at the Boss’ on Minnesota Avenue from 10:30 to 3:30.