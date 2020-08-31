Boss’ Comedy Club gets new location at Ramada Hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The current pandemic is no laughing matter, but local comedians are still trying to find humor in these harsh times. In that, they’ve found a new location to do so.

For comedian Zach Dresch, the COVID-19 pandemic is no joke.

“Trying to figure out, ‘how we can be funny in a time that’s so serious?'” Dresch said.

People typically go out to comedy shows to get fresh laughs.

“I think what the world needs right now is a lot of laughter,” Dresch said.

Now, they’ll have a fresh location to get it. Boss’ Comedy Club was originally founded 3 years ago inside of Boss’ Pizza & Chicken on Minnesota Avenue.

“That room was really great. It was such a good place to grow and develop as a comic,” Co-Owner of Boss’ Comedy Club Skylar Bolks said.

It’s now moved north-west in the new Boss’ Sports Bar which is connected to the Ramada Hotel.

“We made a deal with the hotel and with Boss’ to take over this space here which is a bigger, nicer space,” Bolks said.

Comedians Skylar Bolks and Luke Johnson are the new owners of the comedy club. Taking over for founder Nathan Hults. They say being connected to a hotel and sports bar will create many opportunities.

“It can be a full evening experience: you can come have dinner, have a few drinks, come to the show, keep getting drinks during the show, and then maybe, at some point, get a hotel room, jump in the pool, whatever,” Johnson said.

And it’ll present chances for people to space out and keep socially distant.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the different types of crowds we can get for this venue – especially with all the people in the hotel: some that are going to stop in to see a comedy show because they have time and check out all of the wonderful performers we’ve got,” Dresch said.

This new space can be a big draw for bigger crowds and, ultimately, bigger laughs.

“Hearing people laugh and making people happy is the greatest feeling… ever. I’ve never experienced anything like a good, big laugh,” Bolks said.

​The new show at Boss’ Comedy Club at the Ramada is on September 5th, and they have an open mic night every Wednesday at 8. You can purchase tickets at the Boss’ Comedy Club website.