SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of children found new toys under the tree on Christmas. But, one local organization is offering the next best thing and could use your help during the holidays.

The Toy Lending Library has its shelves stocked with toy boxes, and borrows those toys to children up to age five.

“Caregivers can take home, play, bring them back and get more, and it’s free,” Toy Lending Library Executive Director Anelis Coscioni said.

The organization has over 900 toy boxes but they’re shared among 14 locations. Now that Christmas has passed, the Toy Lending Library hopes to see an uptick in donations.

“We always want to bring new toys to the collection so the kids get excited to get new toys and we want to have more because we want more kids to be using the toy boxes,” Coscioni said.

“We can come here and get a new box every week and he’s excited about that,” Bryan Fodness said.

Bryan Fodness and his 4-year-old son Jack are regulars at the Toy Lending Library. Jack likes trucks and trains, but today a bucket of worms has his attention.

“Kids, especially at such a young age, can get bored with toys quickly so having something new to keep them entertained is great,” Fodness said.

Fodness says the toy boxes also encourage Jack to use his imagination.

“Role playing, like firemen, he’s always a fireman or policeman, so it’s good for dress-up too, it’s not just simply toys,” Fodness said.

The boxes are also tailored to a child’s needs, ranging from colors and numbers to fine motor and social skills, helping prepare kids for school.

“There’s many, many skills that you have to learn before that, and this is a great way for them to have access to different kinds of toys where they’re going to learn different skills that will help them be prepared for kindergarten,” Coscioni said.

The Toy Lending Library has 14 locations stretching from Madison to Vermillion, including the main office at the First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.