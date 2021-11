SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teachers will have the chance to get a COVID-19 booster shot at Lewis Drug.

Lewis is hosting a “Teachers Night Booster Clinic” Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. The clinics will be at the 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue location as well as the 69th Street and Louise Avenue location.

So far, more than 10-percent of South Dakotans 12 and older have gotten a booster shot.