Books n Brews Pizzeria remaining optimistic during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Business owners are getting creative to keep customers coming into their stores during the pandemic. But they can’t do it without community support.

Kayleigh Ellefson is the kitchen manager at Books n Brewz Pizzeria. She’s preparing dough for the wood-fired pizzas.

“I know the recipe and I will never tell, and that’s what makes it good, add that to a wood oven, it’s perfect, plus fresh ingredients, we make and chop, and everything we do is fresh, we spend a lot of time preparing things for the pizza,” kitchen manager, Kayleigh Ellefson said.

The business first opened in downtown Sioux Falls back in April of 2019. Since then, the pandemic has taken a toll.

“When we first opened up we had all kinds of business, everything was going great, we had regular people coming in, continued to come in, and once the pandemic hit, everything slowed down,” bartender, Travis Graham said. “We decided to close because it was not working and then all of a sudden an individual steps in and helps us out and there we are back again where we had lots of business, lots of people coming in, and then the pandemic seems to hit harder, and everything is downhill from there.”

While business has slowed down due to the pandemic, Graham says they’re making adjustments.

“We are going to try being open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and we are opening up the speakeasy again which has been closed for three months now, I know a lot of people miss this side of it,” Graham said.

Graham says they appreciate the support of the community, and just hope that support continues to grow.

“We are pretty much back to square one, but still not giving up,” Graham said.