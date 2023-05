BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person in these photos.

The department posted the photos on their Facebook Tuesday.

If you have any information on who this individual is you are encouraged to call the Brookings Police Department or Crimestoppers.