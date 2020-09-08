Brookings City Council holding meeting at Swiftel Center Tuesday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings City Council will be considering two amendments concerning a mask mandate for the city.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Swiftel Center, rather than in the council chambers, in order to adhere to proper social distancing. The city council will hold a second reading of an ordinance to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, people packed the council chambers, as well as filled rooms outside to voice their opinions on the proposed ordinance to slow the spread of coronavirus. Many people wore the color red to show they did not support the proposed regulations.

“Every citizen, including our part time citizens, aka those college students, have the option to go out and risk covid, if a business decides to take precautions or not, I have the option to visit that business,” Sarah Wilson said at last week’s meeting.

“I see the current, proposed measures, as a middle ground, basically a last effort to see if we can slow the transmission of this virus without the sledgehammers of shutting everything down again,” Natalie Thiex said at last week’s meeting.

Last week’s meeting lasted nearly three and a half hours. Tonight doors will open at 5 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6 p.m.

KELOLAND news will be at the meeting tonight and bring you the latest from there.