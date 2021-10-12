Book your flights now, travel consultants say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– When walking through the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, you could tell that travelers are stressed and tired. Some of them had multiple delays and had to stay overnight in some areas before making it to their destination.

There are many ways you can prepare for travel during these unknown times.

Starting your vacation at an airport can save you a lot of time, but it can also be stressful.

“Get there on time. Get there early,” said Tony Depaolo, traveler. “Get there as early as you can and travel as light as you can. That was one of the issues that we ran into with some much baggage that we had to with planes getting derailed and things like that it was making sure that our bags got to where they were supposed to go.”

In addition to arriving at the airport early, you should also buy your tickets early.

“The days of filling that last minute seat is gone, most airlines will overbook their flights 10-percent or more, so typically they don’t have those last minute seats that they need to fill up,” said Lourie Buus, travel consultant.

Travelers are feeling the effects of short-staffed airlines.

“We had to wait at gates a lot for our crew to show up, for the pilot and staff to show up, so there was delays there,” said Depaolo. “And then at the airport there were lots of places that were closed, places that we couldn’t go to, places that we couldn’t eat, things like that because there was staff that wasn’t there.”

As we get closer to the holidays, the prices of tickets are starting to rise.

“In terms of Thanksgiving and Christmas, the flights are getting quite full. So as the flights fill up, your rates also go up.” said Buus. “So it’s more than just what’s dictating the prices such as you know fuel oil, its also supply and demand.”

“I mean everything is going up in price and so its just kind of again, the world we’re living in you know so the prices of things are going up and we are just doing what we can to adjust,” said Depaolo.

Christmas is the most booked travel time right now, so it’s important that if you are planning to travel then, you book your flights now.