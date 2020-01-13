Book helps promote safety around the farm

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Across KELOLAND, there are many people that work in the ag industry. According to the Center for Disease Control, in 2017 over 400 farmers and farm workers died from a work related injury.

The Boomsma family lost their 7-year-old son, Jaxon, in a farming accident in 2017. While it is a tragedy they will never forget, they are working to keep his smile alive.

After Jaxon Boomsma’s death, family and friends started the Jaxon Boomsma Memorial Fund, which helps with community improvements, provides an annual scholarship to Yankton high school seniors, and works to promote farm safety. One way they are promoting farm safety is with a book, which the family hopes kids and adults will learn from.

Jaxon Boomsma was just seven years old when he lost his life in a farming accident.

His family says he always had a smile on his face and enjoyed spending time on both his grandparents’ farms.

“Sarah’s parents are from Pipestone, my parents are from Wessington so just spent a lot of time on the farm and that was important for us,” Jaxon’s dad, Troy Boomsma said.

That’s why after his death, family members created a book to teach children and adults about safety while on the farm.

“We know we are not going to eliminate all the dangers on the farm, but we want you to be aware of your surroundings on the farm, especially when kids are present, it takes one second, one mistake to change your life forever,” Boomsma said.

The book is called, “Staying Safe on the Farm with Jaxon.”

“My sister did the initial draft and the girls wanted it to be about the farm that Jaxon loved, so they spent a weekend taking pictures on the farm, and the book is about Jaxon on the farm that he loved and he loved both grandparents farm,” Boomsma said.

The book includes tips on how to be safe around animals, farm equipment, and much more.

“There’s striking statistics about tragedies on the farm and I think Troy and Sarah and the girls and their aunt have worked to bring that full circle to give something for families to talk about farm safety and open up conversation in a way that children will be interested in the book,” JLB Mission 23 member, Amanda Adamson said.

A message this family will continue to share.

“We don’t want people to go through what we are going through so we hope not only kids will benefit from it but the adults as well when they read it,” Boomsma said.

To order the book you can go to the group’s Facebook page.

Coming up in Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we will hear more from Jaxon’s family and how they continue to not only keep his smile alive, but all smiles alive.