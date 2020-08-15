Book featuring bikers helps give money to Children’s Miracle Network

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Louise Lewis wrote the book The Meaning of Life According to Bikers by traveling to different motorcycle rallies like the one in Sturgis and asking bikers of all different walks of life one question: What is the meaning of life?

Now that the book is finished, she’s taking it on what she calls a Children’s Hospital Donation Tour, and her latest stop was Sioux Falls, where she donated $1,000 to Children’s Miracle Network.

“The book was born at the children’s hospital where I used to volunteer. Christmas 2006, the hospital has asked for volunteers to help the children attend the annual HOG Chapter Toy Run. That day I had the honor of witnessing an interaction between a sick little boy and a ‘biker dude’ as the kids call their riders. That moment was so touching that it brought me to tears and as I’m wiping away my tears I hear God say, ‘your next book is on bikers,'” author Louise Lewis said.

Lewis, who is from California, says she’s not a writer, but she grabbed a camera after that and started asking riders that question. Children’s Miracle Network received her second donation of her tour.