Book drive at KELOLAND Media Group Monday

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 09:14 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 12:11 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO-TV) -- The books are already pouring outside the KELO-TV studios in Downtown Sioux Falls.  

More than 26,000 books have already been donated thanks in part to one woman driving from Sisseton to donate 23,422 books! Look for more details about why Candy Anderson drove hours on Monday morning to donate on later KELOLAND News. 

All the books will go to REACH Literacy where their mission is to provide individualized reading, writing and life skills tutoring that empowers adults in the Sioux Empire to reach their potential. REACH is looking for any books, but specifically need kids and young adult books and science fiction.

They do not accept dictionaries, thesauruses or encyclopedias. They also do not accept textbooks that are 5 years or older. The books should be in good condition, preferably from a smoke-free household.

You can drop the books off in front of KELO-TV studios from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday (preferably in a box or bag). KELO-TV and REACH staff will be on hand to help you unload the books. You can also follow along on social media using the hashtag #NexstarCares!

 

 

