Book donation to Sioux Falls students aims to teach the importance of having hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During this unprecedented time, students have had to adapt to a new way of learning, from online lessons to no longer being in the classroom.

While the future is uncertain, it’s important kids continue to have hope.

The Promising Futures Fund, along with donors, have purchased 5,500 book for students in Sioux Falls.

“It’s this book called “How Full is Your Bucket?” for kids, it’s a great book if your bucket is full, life is good, you’re optimistic, hopeful, if your bucket is half full or empty, you have a different outlook on life,” chair of Promising Futures Fund, Steve Hildebrand said.

The book is about hope- something chair of Promising Futures Fund Steve Hildebrand says is important to have.

“Right now, not just kids, but all of us, have struggled with having a bucket that is full, and so the book talks about how to have a full bucket, how to be optimistic, how to be hopeful, and that’s really what we want to try to get through to kids,” Hildebrand said.

The books are going to kindergarten through 5th grade students at elementary schools in Sioux Falls.

“12 elementary schools with the highest rates of poverty because that’s been the focus of our foundation,” Hildebrand said.

A way to help kids be positive about the future.

“It’s a great book in general, it’s a great book for a kid, it’s a great book for an adult frankly, to understand that having an optimistic outlook on life is going to provide a better future for you,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand says the books will also be a way for kids to keep reading over the summer. The books will be handed out to students when they come in to pick up their belongings.

Along with the Promising Futures Fund, the Sioux Falls Kiwanis and Dan and Kathy Loveland helped fund the books.