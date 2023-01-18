WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) – Bond has been set at $65,000 cash for a Watertown man facing over twenty sex crime charges according to court documents.

We first told you about 44-year-old Ted Hurkes when he was taken into custody last week. Now court documents lay out his charges.

Hurkes faces a first-degree rape charge of a child under the age of 13 — as well as two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16 and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Among those, there are 16 counts of possession of child pornography on his charges list.

Hurkes is currently in Codington County Jail. Along with his bond, a judge has ordered he cannot have contact with the alleged victim.