Bond set for man accused in intoxicated hit-and-run death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The man accused in the intoxicated hit-and-run death of a Rapid City father of five is being held on $250,000 cash bond.

Twenty-five-year-old Zachary Fegueroa made an initial court appearance Monday via video from the Pennington County Jail. A request for a lower bond by his attorney was rejected.

Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Martinez was struck and killed Friday evening while walking in Rapid City. The victim’s wife, Timber Martinez, described her husband in court as a family man and hard worker. The couple have a 12-year-old, 7-year-old, twin 2-year-olds and a 2-month-old baby.

Fegueroa is charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run with injury, marijuana possession and drunken driving.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.