Bond Set For Kidnapping Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A Sioux Falls man faces a hefty bond in connection to a kidnapping case.

Sioux Falls Police say the two met at a bar and ended up at Lewis' apartment early Saturday morning.

The woman told police he wouldn't let her leave for several days.

She says she was sexually assaulted and beaten.

He eventually let her go, and she went to the police Thursday morning.

The claims are shocking for a woman Lewis' neighbor, Amanda Zimmerman.

"I honestly could never believe that that would happen...just knowing him," Neighbor Amanda Zimmerman said.

The SWAT team was called in because police received information that Lewis may have had access to a gun and that he may be using drugs.

"Inside the apartment there was no drugs, no guns that were found," Sioux Falls Police PIO Sam Clemens said.

But Lewis did have to appear in court Friday on kidnapping and assault charges.

In court, a prosecutor with the state's attorney's office said Lewis beat the woman with a brush and rigged the front door with a deadbolt that kept the woman from leaving.

A public defender said Lewis "adamantly denies" the allegations made against him.

The judge called the allegations "extremely serious" and set bond at $100,000 cash, down from $250,000 requested by the state.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman will wait to hear what comes next in the case.

"I'd like to see how the story unfolds more and see what more I learn because it's just so hard for me to grasp that something like this would happen so close," Zimmerman said.

We did some digging, and we found out Lewis has been in and out of jail and prison for almost four decades.

Most of the crimes happened in Colorado - where authorities arrested him for everything from kidnapping and robbery to drug dealing and prostitution.

According to his 22 page background check, he even got in trouble during the time he spent behind bars. He's been charged with smuggling in contraband and escape.

Lewis moved to South Dakota a few years ago while he was still on probation.