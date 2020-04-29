Bond set at half-million dollars for man accused of murdering his mother

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Bond is set at a $500,000 for the Sioux Falls man accused of murdering his mother. 36-year-old Anthony Pritchard faced a judge in Lincoln County on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities believe 63-year-old Teresa Cate died from a gunshot wound.

Pritchard faces one count of premeditated murder. Here’s how the investigation started. Neighbors reported a foul odor coming from an apartment on the 5100 block of South Rolling Green Avenue. When police got there on Monday, they found Cate’s body. They believe someone shot and killed her within the last 10 days.

“Due to the decomposition of Ms. Cate’s remains, we had to wait for an autopsy, a preliminary autopsy, to be done to give us more information,” Lt. Terrance Matia, Sioux Falls Police Dept., said.

They arrested Pritchard, who also lives at the apartment.

“Basically the investigation led us to believe that he was the person responsible for this. We don’t believe there’s a danger to the community. We believe we have the individual responsible for her death,” Matia said.

According to court records, Pritchard faced charges just last year for taking nude photos of someone and sending them out without consent. He also has faced charges for making threatening or harassing phone calls. Police say those charges aren’t related to the murder investigation. If found guilty of murder, Pritchard could face the death penalty.