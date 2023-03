PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $40,000 cash for a 52-year-old Pierre man charged in a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday.

Bond was originally going to be $50,000 for Henry Jacobson, but he claimed that was economic discrimination.

Jacobson is being held in the Hughes County jail on domestic aggravated assault charges.

He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim as part of his bond conditions.