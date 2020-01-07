Bond set at $1M for suspect in fatal shooting near Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Bond is set at $1 million cash for a South Dakota man charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting last week near Aberdeen.

Forty-eight-year-old Jarrett Jones of Bath appeared in court Monday. The judge rejected a request by Jones’ attorney to reduce bond to $500,000. The prosecutor argued for high bond, saying the victim was shot once from about five feet away and a second time while the victim was on the ground and the shooter stood over him.

Jones is accused of killing 28-year-old Jon Schumacher early on Jan. 2. Schumacher was in a relationship with Jones’ daughter.