VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with rape made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

20-year old Mihai Carcoana appeared virtually from the Clay County Jail. He was arrested on Friday after a woman reported she’d been forcibly raped in his campus apartment.

In court on Tuesday, the prosecutor called him a danger to the victim and the community. But the defense said he has no criminal history and has strong ties to the university because of his basketball scholarship.

Bond was initially set at $50,000 cash only, but the judge changed it to $50,000 cash or surety, which means he only needs to pay a portion of the bond to be released. The judge also ordered that he turn in his passport.

This is Carcoana’s first year at USD. The 6’11” forward transferred from Toledo and is originally from Romania.