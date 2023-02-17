SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man, who claimed to have a bomb during a Sioux Falls bank robbery last summer, plans to enter a guilty plea next month.

KELOLAND News has obtained new court papers that provide more details about the crime.

Ayub Ibrahim Mohamed, 23, signed court documents admitting to taking $200,000 from the Wells Fargo Bank on North Cliff Avenue last August.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer described the incident as “He (Mohamed) had a backpack with him, kind of made some different comments inside the bank that he had a gun and made some comments that he had a bomb.”

According to court papers, bank tellers say they could see Mohamed holding a portable radio device and had his fingers near or on one of the buttons of the radio.

The bank employees complied with Mohamed’s demands, providing him with $200,000 in cash from the vault.

Police said he also stole a customer’s keys and left, but he didn’t get far.

Police responded to an emergency call that was placed from inside the bank and surrounded the building within a few minutes.

“So as the suspect walked out of the building law enforcement was there and were able to take him into custody without any issue,” Clemens said.

According to court documents, when police ordered Mohamed to the ground, he dropped the bundles of cash.

But the incident was far from over.

Because he made statements about having a bomb, police blocked off the area to keep people safe and the bomb squad was called in to search Mohamed’s backpack.

No bomb was ever found, but the court document said police did find a stolen gun.

Mohamed is scheduled to plead guilty in Federal Court on March 1. According to the plea agreement, he faces a maximum of 25-years behind bars.